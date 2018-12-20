Carson City named bronze-level bicycle community

The League of American Bicyclists has re-designated Carson City with a Bronze level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award, joining 464 recognized BFCs and nearly 100 Honorable Mention communities.

The Bronze level BFC award recognizes Carson City's commitment, with the support of Muscle Powered, to improving conditions for bicycling through investment in engineering, education, encouragement, enforcement, evaluation and planning. The city must renew its status every four years to demonstrate the continuation of keeping up with technology advancements and addressing national best practices and safety standards.

Since its inception, more than 1,000 communities have applied and the five levels of the award — diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze — provide an incentive for communities to continuously improve.

The League of American Bicyclists has provided the city with a report card that contains key steps for improving the city's designation in the future, available on the city's website: Carson.org/Transportation.