Carson City names Nancy Paulson interim city manager

On Thursday, the Carson City Board of Supervisors appointed Nancy Paulson, deputy city manager, as interim city manager starting June 3.

Paulson's contract is through the end of 2018, when the board will decide whether to recruit for the job or name Paulson to the position permanently. Nick Marano, the current city manager, announced last month he wouldn't seek to renew his contract, which ends June 2.

Paulson's salary will be $177,683 in order to maintain a separation of at least 10 percent difference between the interim city manager salary and department directors, according to the staff report. Marano¹s salary is $178,502.