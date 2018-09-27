Carson No. 1 for empty nesters, move.org says

When it comes to parents whose kids have left the nest, there's no better place in the country to be than Carson City.

The website move.org, which provides services for people who are moving, ranked Carson City as the best city in the country for empty nesters. Carson City was rated No. 1 out of 411 cities that were evaluated.

"This is something that is not new," Carson City Chamber of Commerce executive director Ronni Hannaman said. She noted Where to Retire Magazine has rated Carson City as a top place to retire for years.

But Hannaman added it's an honor to be ranked No. 1 by move.org.

Among the factors move.org looked at in its rankings were the number of people ages 50 to 65 moving to the community in 2017, cost of living, proximity to a major airport and how moderate the climate is.

Carson City was also helped by the fact Nevada doesn't tax Social Security benefits.

In ranking Carson City No. 1, move.org stated the community near the Sierra Nevada mountains has many outdoor activities and a "strong sense of community."

Hannaman said the chance to get involved in the community is something that brings empty nesters to Carson City. Plus, there's less traffic, she said. "They just want to retire somewhere where it's not crazy," Hannaman said.

move.org went onto state: "All that, combined with its feasible housing costs, makes it easy to see why so many people flock here each year."

move.org also stated Carson City is close to Lake Tahoe, its average temperature is 50.9 degrees and also mentioned it's close to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

"It's a really great place," Hannaman said. "Carson City is just a great place to retire."

The top 10 places for empty nesters as ranked in order by move.org: Carson City; Laredo, Texas; College Station, Texas; Lubbock, Texas; Auburn, Alabama; Odessa, Texas; Albany, Ga.; Walla Walla, Wash.; El Paso, Texas; Columbus, Ga.

To view the report on Carson City go to

https://www.move.org/top-cities-for-empty-nesters/.