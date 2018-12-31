Carson City offers Christmas tree recycling

Carson City will offer Christmas tree recycling in cooperation with Capital Sanitation/Waste Management Inc. As in previous years, Christmas trees can be placed curbside on your regular trash collection day or taken to one of the drop‑off locations. Trees will be chipped in the springtime and used as mulch.

Curbside collection will be from Monday, Jan. 7 to Friday, Jan. 13 on your regular trash day. If trees are longer than six feet, please cut them up into sections no longer than six feet.

Christmas tree drop off bins will be at the following locations beginning Monday, Jan. 7: The parking lot of Big Lots at Clearview and South Carson Street; Public Works Yard at Airport and East Fifth Street; Bully's parking lot, 3530 N. Carson St.; Waste Management Parking lot at 5560 Sheep Drive; Carson City Landfill (Green Waste Pile).

After Jan. 13, take your Christmas tree to the Carson City Landfill for recycling.

Trees left curbside after Jan. 13 will be disposed of as garbage and will need to be cut into three foot sections so they'll fit into the Waste Management trucks.

Remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and bases from the trees before recycling.

Recommended Stories For You

Call the Carson City Environmental Control Authority at 887‑2355, ext. 7390, 7380 or 7376 for information.