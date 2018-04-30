Carson City officials break ground on Downtown Curry Streetscape Project

The Downtown Curry Streetscape Project is underway.

Carson City officials broke ground Monday on the $3.99 million roads project to replace water and sewer lines, widen sidewalks, and repave a portion of the downtown street between Robison and Musser streets as well as one block of each side street.

"Q&D (Construction) did a great job on Carson Street and we're starting to see the fruits of that labor," said Mayor Bob Crowell, referring to the contractor that redid downtown Carson Street in 2016 and is constructing Curry Street, too. "This is the second phase, and it is probably fitting it is on Curry Street since Abe Curry was one of our founders."

The work will mirror what was done on Carson Street, including new landscaping, bike racks, and benches, and with as little disruption as possible, said Dan Stucky, city engineer.

"We want to accommodate business and make it as seamless as possible," said Stuckey.

Ronni Hannaman, executive director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, said the project was close to her heart.

"I have a lot of passion for this particular street. I started my business here, a dress shop, in 1999," she said.

Hannaman operated Fashion Statement for two and a half years at 103 Telegraph St., a building then owned by Art Hannifan.

"Art Hannifan was a visionary and he loved Carson City," said Hannaman after the the event in Telegraph Square.

Q&D is expected to start construction in the next couple weeks, beginning with work on the north-south sewer lines, which will require a five-foot trench on Curry Street starting at Musser Street.

Roughly half the funding, or $1.86 million, for the project is coming from the city's Infrastructure Tax fund, funded by .125 percent of the sales tax. The remainder is spread out between five other funding sources — redevelopment, water, sewer, stormwater, and the Regional Transportation Commission.

Information on road closures, detours, and other details during the project will be available online at carsonproud.com and on Twitter at @carsonproud.