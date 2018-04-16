Carson City Planning Commission has openings for two at-large members

The Planning Commission has openings for two at-large members for terms through January 2022.

The commission oversees all matters pertaining to Carson City's planning and zoning, land use, and growth management.

Commission meetings are held the last Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. in the Sierra Room at the Carson City Community Center. Applicants must be willing to serve, without compensation, approximately 12 to 16 hours a month. Applications are available online at http://carson.org/government/boards-committees-and-commissions-bcc-s-original/volunteer-opportunities or in City Hall, 201 N. Carson Street, Suite 2. Applications are due by May 3 and are public documents once submitted.

The Board of Supervisors interviews applicants and appoint members. Interviews for the two at-large positions are tentatively planned for the May 17 board meeting.