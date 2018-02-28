Carson City Planning Commission recommends re-zoning 112 acres

The Planning Commission recommended a master plan amendment to change the land use designation on 112 acres at the eastern edge of Carson City from industrial to mixed-use residential.

When the master plan was developed in 2006, the land was going to be deemed a mixed-use "activity center" because plans were to bring the V&T Railroad to the area. But the recession hit and the railway's plans scaled back, and then issues were discovered with a former landfill on 15 acres of the site, said Lee Plemel, director, Community Development at the commission meeting Wednesday.

The applicant for the change, Tahoe IV LLC, is working with the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (NDEP) on a remedial action plan for the 15 acres at the northern edge of the site.

"We're in the process of now of working with NDEP," said Chris Baker, planning manager, Manhard Consulting, representing the applicant. "The northern boundary will be left as open space."

"We're in the process of now of working with NDEP. The northern boundary will be left as open space."

— Chris BakerManhard Consulting planning manager



A zoning map amendment is still required to determine the mix and type of business and housing allowed, which Baker said would be brought forward with a conceptual map so the commission could further oversee how the property is developed.

The commission voted 6-1 to recommend the amendment to the Board of Supervisors, with Commissioner Candace Stowell voting no.

The commission voted to recommend two right-of-way abandonments, one on Aspen Street between Arthur Street and Clear Creek Avenue, and another on Proctor Street between Curry and Nevada streets.

The latter is next to 308 Curry Street, the mixed-use building now completing construction.

Steve Neighbors, a trustee of the Hop & Mae Adams Foundation, which is building the project, said the section of Proctor would be used for two-hour customer parking.

The commission also voted to recommend to the Board of Supervisors an amendment to the Carson City Unified Pathways Master Plan which adds information on non-motorized trails, including a trail difficulty rating system and recommendations for additional trails. The changes are based on years of work done by the volunteer group, Eagle Valley Trail Committee.

The commission also issued its first special use permit for a tattoo parlor in a retail commercial location, assuming the Board of Supervisors on Thursday passes an ordinance allowing the businesses in the zone.

The applicant, Jason Meindl, owner of Jason's Bizarre on California Street, originally applied for a zoning amendment. The issue bounced back and forth between the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors, which eventually decided to allow the parlors in retail areas as a conditional use.

Two items were pulled from the agenda, including a tentative map for 209 single-family houses on 58.5 acres of Lompa Ranch. The item was pulled for redesign and should be on the commission's March agenda.