Carson City plans month of events to celebrate Big Read grant

The Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority and the Municipality of Carson City will launch its NEA Big Read program in celebration of Charles Portis' "True Grit" novel with a weekend kick-off event starting on May 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Western Nevada College's Bristlecone Art Gallery. The NEA Big Read in Carson City is presented in partnership with the Carson City Library and the Nevada State Museum.

The kick-off event, hosted by the WNC Foundation, will feature an art exhibition comprised of canceled playing cards from local casinos, Little Libraries designed and created by E Clampus Vitus (Snowshoe Thompson Chapter 1827), rural photography by acclaimed Nevadan artist Deon Reynolds, the 20-foot-long Ruby the Rattlesnake Float from the 2017 Nevada Day Parade.

In addition, the event will include live electric guitar by Mylo McCormick, and a savory reception offering hot grits and cold refreshments provided by Shoe Tree Brewing Company.

"Carson City is heavily distinguished as being the only National Endowment of the Arts Big Read Grant recipient in the state of Nevada this year. The last time an organization in the state won this award was eight years ago. This is a true indicator that arts and culture are alive and on the rise in our capital," said Arts & Culture Coordinator Mark Salinas.

Carson City is one of 75 communities nationwide participating in the NEA Big Read from September 2017 through June 2018. From May 3-June 5, the community will celebrate the themes of the Portis novel with a 30-day calendar of events including book giveaways, free movie screenings, reader discussion groups, western themed workshops, special museum tours, and a keynote presentation by US Marshal Christopher Hoye (Las Vegas).

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read is aimed at broadening understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.

To view a calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Carson City, go to http://visitcarsoncity.com/nea-big- read.