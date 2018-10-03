Carson City pool, Boldrick theater to close for renovation

Two Carson City parks facilities will be closed at the end of the year and into the new year for major rehabilitation projects.

The Carson Aquatic Facility will be closed from Nov. 2 to Jan. 2 for a $555,000 project to re-plaster the pool and redo the locker rooms, Dan Earp, recreation superintendent, Parks, Recreation, and Open Space, told the Parks and Recreation Commission on Tuesday.

The bid process on the project closed last week and the project is on schedule, but any unexpected delays in awarding the contract could push out the closing dates.

The Bob Boldrick Theater is closing Dec. 17 through Feb. 6 for a $600,000 project to replace all the seats. There are 767 seats and 16 ADA-compliant seats. The new seats are larger than the ones they are replacing so after remodeling the theater will retain 16 handicap seats and somewhere between 600-700 seats.

The project, awarded to the Dube Group, Reno, will also involve a new acoustic treatment after removing the carpet and panels on the walls there now.

All of the holiday productions will take place as usual before or after the closure, except for the Mile High Jazz Band's Jazz Extravaganza, which is usually held in late January.

Earp also told the commission that the second Community Garage Sale, held Sept. 22, was a huge success and filled up the Community Center parking lot.

"We had to turn 35 people away," who wanted to sell, said Earp. "We're already talking about looking for a new, bigger venue for next year."

The city recently received $250,000 from the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund to purchase a purchase 206 acres in the Timberline and Vicee Canyon area owned by Gerald and Luann Hamm for open space.

The property has been appraised at $501,000. The city matches the grant with money from the Quality of Life Open Space budget.

The land already has established trails which can now be used to connect the city's trail system on the west side.