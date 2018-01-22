Carson City posts solid waste services questionnaire
January 22, 2018
Carson City has posted a questionnaire on solid waste services at its web site, the first step in a public outreach program to help develop a new waste management contract.
The online questionnaire consists of 18 questions, many with room for comment, on what people would like to see made available and at what cost.
It includes questions on single-stream recycling, collecting all recyclables in a single container without the need to separate them, and additional services for yard waste. Carson City's current waste management contract expires in 2019 and the city is now working on a request for proposal for the next contract.
The city is considering moving to single-stream recycling which could necessitate mandatory pickup to keep costs down and the service feasible.
The survey is available at carson.org by clicking on the red banner at the top of the home page.
