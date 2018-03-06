Carson City receives $7.5 million TIGER grant for South Carson Street project

Carson City has been awarded a multimillion dollar federal grant it needed to complete the South Carson Street project.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Carson City a $7.5 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, or TIGER, grant.

"At a time when the number of jobs in Carson City is up and the unemployment rate is down, it's particularly important that Carson's infrastructure has the resources it needs to support local transportation and growth," said Heller. "I welcome the Department of Transportation's announcement that Carson City will receive a $7.5 million grant to help complete this project, which will help improve pedestrian safety and mobility in the area, and enhance commercial and business access. I thank Secretary (Elaine) Chao for recognizing this community's need and look forward to seeing this project completed."

Mayor Bob Crowell made securing the TIGER grant the focus of two recent trips to Washington, D.C., when he visited the White House in November for the Nevada Elected Officials Convention and again in January for Mayors' Day at the White House.

"This is wonderful news for our community. It gives us the ability to complete South Carson Street in a first class manner befitting Nevada's capital city," said Crowell. "This was a team effort between our city staff, the governor, our congressional delegation, Nevada Department of Transportation, and many others. On behalf of our community let me thank each and everyone of them for their effort in making Carson City a wonderful place to live, work, play, and raise a family. I can't thank each of them enough, or as we say in the Navy, Bravo Zulu to all."

The city applied for the grant in order to fund the mid-portion of the South Carson Street redesign, from 5th Street south to Fairview Drive. The downtown section from William to 5th streets was completed in 2016, and the portion from Fairview Drive to the I-580 bypass is now being designed and will be funded through other grants and money coming from NDOT as part of the street transfer.