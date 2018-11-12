Carson City receives environmental project award

The American Public Works Association (APWA) awarded its 2017 Environmental Project of the Year to the Carson City Water Resource Recovery Facility Improvement Project.

Don Pawlowski, president, APWA Nevada chapter, presented the award to the Board of Supervisors at the board's Nov. 1 meeting.

Pawlowski said the project was completed nine months ahead of schedule and under budget, allowing the city to add extra work to the project. The award is for projects costing more than $20 million.

The $30 million project built by K.G. Walters Construction and Q&D Construction included a new bioreactor that replaced a 30-year old aeration pond and trickling filters, new pump systems for the digesters, and the installation of two power generators.

The plant is still undergoing rehab. The $9.72 million second phase that started in June will replace if necessary four clarifiers and cover the headworks, which is the main source of any odor that emanates from the plant.