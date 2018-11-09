Carson City remembers 100th anniversary to end of WWI

Carson City and the area will remember the 100th anniversary of the end to World War I throughout the weekend.

The Nevada State Museum's replica of the Liberty Bell will be the center of a special "Bells of Peace" World War I commemoration on Sunday.

The event's purpose is to allow Nevadans to join in a national bell ringing in remembrance of those who served and sacrificed in the First World War, organized by the World War One Centennial Commission.

It will be held in Loftin Park, located on the east side of the Nevada State Museum's entrance. The bell tolling will begin at 11 a.m. sharp in remembrance of the end of World War I, an armistice agreement signed to recognize the 11th hour on the 11th day in the 11th month as the end of hostilities.

The remembrance is free and open to the public and those who want to attend should arrive by 10:30 a.m. The program will start at 10:40 a.m. with a welcome and brief explanation of the proceedings by Myron Freedman, director of the Nevada State Museum.

Other speakers include Peter Barton, administrator of the Nevada Division of Museums and History with remarks on the World War I Centennial, and Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, who will thank veterans and active duty service members.

Bell ringers for the event include veterans Mike Shaugnessy, Sam Knipmeyer and Dave Pierson, who will begin tolling the bells at precisely 11 a.m.

Nationwide, more than 10,000 communities, organizations and military units will be participating in the Bells of Peace ceremony, including all active U.S. military bases and U.S. Navy ships.

The Nevada State Museum is located at 600 N. Carson St., Carson City.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, the Nevada State Museum will also host a special event, "Armistice: Commemorating the End of the Great War," from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.

The event opens with a presentation of the colors by the Pyramid Lake Veterans and Warriors Organization. At 11 a.m., World War I cavalry re-enactors will be in the museum parking lot, exhibiting their horses and gear.

Parades: Virginia City will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade, beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday. Reno will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade at 11:11 a.m. in downtown Reno to mark the Centennial Commemoration of the end of World War 1 on November 11, 1918. The parade will take place in downtown Reno on Virginia Street between 1st Street and 5th Street.