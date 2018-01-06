Carson City Republican Women installs officers for 2018

The Carson City Republican Women installed its 2018 officers Dec. 19 at the Carson Nugget.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske did the honors of installing President Angela LoGiurato, 1st Vice President Mary Burgoon, 2nd Vice President Janice Baldwin, Treasurer Linda Haynes and Recording Secretary Suzie Weissman.

In addition to the installation, Past President Kim Fiegehen was honored for her service and commitment to the club. The Woman of the Year presentation was bestowed upon Marti Cockell for her ongoing support of CCRW, Carson City Republican Party and the Carson City community.

As 2018 is again an election year, the club's meetings will be focused on educating the members by inviting candidates to speak at the luncheons which are held on the third Tuesday of the month. The January meeting will be held at Casino Fandango. The community is invited to attend.

Club members also support CASA, Advocates to End Domestic Violence and PAWS Up for Veterans.

For information, contact sandy.markoe@att.net.