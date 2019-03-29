Carson City Republican Women report on activities

Carson City Republican Women remain active in 2019 as there are many reasons to be thankful for our community. At our first meeting in January we heard from State Sen. Ben Kieckehefer who addressed the dynamics of the new political situation in our state.

February's guest speakers were Carson City's Sheriff Ken Furlong and City Manager Nancy Paulson who provided updates on the future status of the city and on the recent homicides in our area.

At our March meeting, Jennifer Baker, director of communications for the Nevada Republican Caucus, gave us an overview of the legislative session and the importance of staying involved,

In April we will have the opportunity to hear from our graduating senior applicants vying for a $2,000 scholarship. Our meeting attendance and membership has grown as we are attracting residents new to the greater Carson City area as well as those who wish to stay involved, be supportive to the community and state to make a difference.

At our March meeting we were proud to introduce our many newly joined members of CCRW. The Club is active not only in the political arena but also in the community, volunteering at the Carson City Senior Center, Republican headquarters, donating time and funds to CASA, PAWS Up For Veterans and the Northern NV Dream Center.

Also on March 8 the Nevada Legislature celebrated International Women's Day. As the guest of State Sen. James Settelmeyer we met in his office and then were escorted to the Senate floor which was presided over by Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall. Settelmeyer introduced us to the members and we were proud to be seated with him.

In attendance were Sandy Masters, Janice Baldwin, Janet Frexias, Laura Fitz, Elaine Bergstrom, Maureen Karas and Sandy Markoe. It's a great experience to attend the Legislature and see the workings of our elected officials. Thank you to Sens. Settelmeyer, Kieckehefer, Gansert and Assemblymen and women Titus, Krasner, Kramer and Wheeler for all you do.