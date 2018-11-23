Carson City Republican Women’s Club honors veterans

Carson City Republican Women's Club honored veterans at its luncheon Nov. 20. All branches of the military were represented proudly and their service was noted and appreciated. The ages of our proud veterans ranged from the 40s to 91.

In addition, Paws Up for Veterans was represented. This organization trains dogs to aid veterans with no cost to the recipients. CCRW members donate to this organization to fulfill the needs to assist the organization in their work.

CCRW encourages Republican women in the greater Carson City area to attend meetings held on the third Tuesday of the month. The next installation meeting will be held Dec. 18 at Casino Fandango.

Feel free to contact CCRW at carsonrepublicanwomen@gmail.com with questions or reservations.