Carson City resident killed in crash

A Carson City resident was killed in a crash on Friday on Highway 580 south of the Galena Creek Bridge.

Kaylinn Boling, 23, was killed in the crash.

At about 2:25 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a serious injury crash on Interstate 580 south of the Galena Creek Bridge (mile marker 8 in Washoe County), just north of the US-395 Alternate/Bowers Mansion exit.

Preliminary investigation showed a light green 1999 Honda Civic sedan was traveling southbound on I-580, south of the Galena Creek Bridge. Boling allowed the vehicle to travel onto the inside shoulder, striking the concrete median barrier. The Honda rotated and overturned, still traveling in a southerly direction. Boling wasn't wearing her seatbelt and was ejected as the vehicle overturned.

The Honda came to rest on its wheels on the inside shoulder and leftmost travel lane facing northeast. Boling was pronounced dead at the scene. The two left lanes of southbound I-580 were closed for the investigation. Traffic was rerouted into the far right lane and the outside shoulder until all southbound lanes of travel were reopened at 6:30 a.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is seeking additional witnesses to this crash. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Max Davis of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9618 or max.davis@dps.state.nv.us.