Carson City residents injured in rollover near Susanville

Three Carson City residents were injured Wednesday in a rollover on U.S. Highway 395 near Susanville, Calif.

Brian Garringer, 19, Joseph Birri, 21, and the unidentified 16-year-old female driver suffered moderate to major injuries in the wreck, according to Susanville Stuff (susanvillestuff.com).

The driver received major injuries and was transported to Renown in Reno. Garringer and Birri sustained moderate injuries and were taken to Banner Lassen Medical Center in Susanville.

Susanville Stuff reported that, according to the California Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday when the 2000 Chevrolet was traveling southbound on U.S. 395 north of Hicks Road and a deer jumped in front of the vehicle.

The driver swerved to the left and struck the deer. The vehicle then slid across the northbound lane and off the roadway, where it overturned several times.

The Chevrolet traveled off the highway, through a barbed wire fence and struck a tree prior to coming to rest on its roof in a field.

Garringer was ejected from the vehicle, according to CHP. Birri crawled from the Chevy and pulled the female from the vehicle.