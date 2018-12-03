Carson City revises road closure list for Dec. 3-9

The following information applies to the period of Dec. 3-9 and has been revised:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Sunday, All Hours.

Downtown Curry Streetscape Project — For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

S. Edmonds Drive will have intermittent lane closures between Fairview Drive and De Ann Drive, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kings Canyon Road may have reduced lanes between Canyon Drive and Custer Circle, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. Hwy 50 westbound outer lane may have lane restrictions between College Parkway and Brown Street, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the multi-use path will be closed.

Fifth Street will have reduced lanes between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Monday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Nichols Lane will have reduced lanes between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carmine Street will have reduced lanes between Sneddon Way and Bunch Way, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillview Road will have reduced lanes between Koontz Lane and Kingsley Lane, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saliman Road will have reduced lanes between Kingsley Lane and Damon Road, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Roop Street and Goni Road, Wednesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Roop Street will have reduced lanes between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Special Events:

Santa Parade, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

Telegraph Street will be closed between South Carson Street and Nevada Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Proctor Street will be closed between South Carson Street and Curry Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Curry Street will be closed between Musser Street and Telegraph Street, Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Living Nativity, Saturday and Sunday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the following roads will be closed:

Division, Minnesota and Phillips Streets will be closed between Telegraph Street and King Street, 6 to 9 p.m.

King, Musser and Proctor Streets will be closed between Nevada Street and Phillips Street, 6 to 9 p.m.