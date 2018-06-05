Carson City Revival Car Show returning to benefit charities

A flood of classic cars will filter into downtown Carson City when the Revival Car Show returns on Saturday, bringing with it live music, vendors, a scavenger hunt, poker walk and other activities.

Sponsored by Esther Chapter No. 3 Order of the Eastern Star, the show's open to vehicles of all makes and years. It offers Carson Street parking with overflow in the Carson Nugget's main lot.

Numerous trophies will be awarded, including Governor's Pick, Fire Department Pick, Sheriff's Pick, Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority Pick, Chamber of Commerce Pick, Carson Nugget Pick, Rotary Club Pick, Boys & Girls Clubs Pick, Masonic Pick, Order of the Easter Star Pick in addition to the Club Participation Award.

Although it's free for spectators, registration for exhibitors is $30 on the day of the event.

Proceeds will benefit two local charities: Friends In Service Helping (FISH), which provides food, clothing, shelter and medical aid to the homeless, and the Nevada Military Support Alliance, the nonprofit dedicated to supporting the men and women who have served or are serving in the military, including their families and the families of fallen soldiers. The proceeds will help fund the expansion to the Veterans Guest House in Reno, a "home away from home" for veterans and their families during times of medical need.

For information, contact Jim or Sharon Hoff at 775-324-7759 or hoffer1964@charter.net.