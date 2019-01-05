Carson City road closures for Jan. 7-13: Streets closed for inauguration

The following information applies to the period of Jan. 7-13:

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

5th Street will have reduced lanes between Saliman Road and I-580 overpass, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5th Street will have reduced lanes between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Tuesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Goni Road will have reduced lanes between College Parkway and Boeing Way, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special Event: Governor's Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 7, the following streets will be closed:

Recommended Stories For You

Carson Street between 5th Street and Musser Street, Monday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Musser Street between Carson Street and Stewart Street, Monday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5th Street between Carson Street and Stewart Street, Monday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

King Street between Stewart Street and Valley St., Monday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trucks will be detoured to Stewart Street.