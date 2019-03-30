Carson City road report for April 1-7, 2019
March 30, 2019
The following information applies to the period of April 1-7:
Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
· Ann Street will be closed between Division Street and Carson Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
· Nevada Street will be closed at the intersection of Ann Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
· Division Street will be closed at the intersection of Ann Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
· College Parkway will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Northgate Lane, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Emerson Drive will be reduced to a single lane just north of the Emerson Drive and College Parkway intersection, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Northgate Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Dyer Court and College Parkway, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
· Rhodes Street may be reduced to a single lane west of Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
· Clearview Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Edmonds Drive and Carson Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
· Winnie Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Ash Canyon and Alfred Way, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Adaline Street may be reduced to a single lane between Nevada Street and Division Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Periodic On-Street Parking Restrictions, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree planting in the following locations:
· Curry Street between Musser Street and Robinson Street
· Musser Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
· Proctor Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
· Telegraph Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
· Spear Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
· Robinson Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
