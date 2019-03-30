Carson City road report for April 1-7, 2019

The following information applies to the period of April 1-7:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· Ann Street will be closed between Division Street and Carson Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

· Nevada Street will be closed at the intersection of Ann Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

· Division Street will be closed at the intersection of Ann Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

· College Parkway will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Northgate Lane, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Emerson Drive will be reduced to a single lane just north of the Emerson Drive and College Parkway intersection, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Northgate Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Dyer Court and College Parkway, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Rhodes Street may be reduced to a single lane west of Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

· Clearview Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Edmonds Drive and Carson Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Winnie Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Ash Canyon and Alfred Way, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Adaline Street may be reduced to a single lane between Nevada Street and Division Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Periodic On-Street Parking Restrictions, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree planting in the following locations:

· Curry Street between Musser Street and Robinson Street

· Musser Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

· Proctor Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

· Telegraph Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

· Spear Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

· Robinson Street between Curry Street and Carson Street