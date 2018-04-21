Carson City Road Report for April 23-29

The following information applies to the period of April 23-29:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Nevada Street will be closed between Proctor and Telegraph streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Detours will be in place.

Conestoga Drive will have westbound traffic closed between Goni Road and Mouton Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Combs Canyon will have reduced lanes between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

The intersection of Merrill and Salk roads will have reduced lanes from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Fermi Road will have reduced lanes between Goni and Salk roads from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Goni Road will have reduced lanes between Fermi and Avery roads from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Lakeview Road will have reduced lanes between Sandy Circle and Levi Gulch Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Winnie Lane will have reduced lanes between Alfred Way and Ash Canyon Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Ash Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Ormsby Avenue and Longview Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Hells Bells Road will have reduced lanes between Parkhill Drive and Fifth Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Additionally, Rice Street will be closed between Carson and Fall streets for an event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.