Carson City Road Report for April 23-29
April 21, 2018
The following information applies to the period of April 23-29:
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Nevada Street will be closed between Proctor and Telegraph streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Detours will be in place.
Conestoga Drive will have westbound traffic closed between Goni Road and Mouton Drive from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Combs Canyon will have reduced lanes between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
The intersection of Merrill and Salk roads will have reduced lanes from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Fermi Road will have reduced lanes between Goni and Salk roads from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Goni Road will have reduced lanes between Fermi and Avery roads from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Lakeview Road will have reduced lanes between Sandy Circle and Levi Gulch Road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Winnie Lane will have reduced lanes between Alfred Way and Ash Canyon Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Ash Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Ormsby Avenue and Longview Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Hells Bells Road will have reduced lanes between Parkhill Drive and Fifth Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Additionally, Rice Street will be closed between Carson and Fall streets for an event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
