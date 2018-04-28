Carson City Road Report for April 30-May 6

The following information applies to the period of April 30-May 6:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Conestoga Drive will have westbound traffic closed between Goni Road and Mouton Drive, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Minnesota Street will be closed between Ann and Caroline streets, Monday, 7 a.m. to noon.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Combs Canyon will have reduced lanes between Vista Ariana Drive and Bobcat Circle, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The intersection of Merrill Road and Salk Road will have reduced lanes, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fermi Road will have reduced lanes between Goni and Salk roads, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Goni Road will have reduced lanes between Fermi and Avery roads, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview Road will have reduced lanes between Sandy Circle and Levi Gulch Road, weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Winnie Lane will have reduced lanes between Alfred Way and Ash Canyon Road, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ash Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Ormsby Avenue and Longview Road, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carson River Road will have reduced lanes between Fifth Street and Camballeria Drive, Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, Telegraph Street will be closed between Carson and Curry streets from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Monday to accommodate an event.