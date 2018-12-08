Carson City road report for Dec. 10-16, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Dec. 10-16:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Sunday, All hours.

Downtown Curry Streetscape Project — For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Nevada Street will have reduced lanes between Washington Street and Caroline Street, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

S. Edmonds Drive will have intermittent lane closures between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kings Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Canyon Drive and Custer Circle, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kings Canyon Road will have intermittent lane closures west of Custer Circle to the Waterfall trailhead, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. Hwy 50 westbound outer lane will have lane restrictions between College Parkway and Brown Street, Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the multi-use path will be closed.

Saliman Road will have reduced lanes between Kingsley Lane and Colorado Street, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Roop Street and Goni Road, Wednesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.