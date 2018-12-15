Carson City road report for Dec. 17-23, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Dec. 17-23:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

The intersection of Corbett Street and Molly Drive will be closed for utility work, Wednesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proctor Street will be closed from North Carson Street to North Curry Street, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

S. Edmonds Drive will have intermittent lane closures between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Shoulder work on Kings Canyon Road, 500 ft. east of Canyon Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. Use caution.

Saliman Road will have reduced lanes between Fairview Drive and Cardinal Way, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Roop Street and Northgate Lane, Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nichols Lane will have reduced lanes between Highway 50 East and Carmine Street, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East 2nd Street will have reduced lanes between South Stewart Street and South Harbin Avenue, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Harbin Avenue will have reduced lanes between East 2nd Street and East 5th Street, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East 5th Street will have reduced lanes between South Harbin Avenue and South Saliman Road, Wednesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East 5th Street will have reduced lanes between South Saliman Road and the IR-580 Overpass, Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highway 50 East, westbound shoulder work along the bike path, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use caution.

West Washington Street will have shifted lanes between North Division Street and North Nevada Street, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hot Springs Road will have reduced lanes between North Roop Street and Northgate Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.