Carson City road report for Dec. 24-30, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Dec. 24-30:

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

S. Edmonds Drive will have intermittent lane closures between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Goni Road will have reduced lanes between College Parkway and Boeing Way, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kings Canyon Road will have reduced lanes 500 feet east of Canyon Drive, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Center Drive will have reduced lanes between Snyder Avenue and Clear Creek Avenue, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.