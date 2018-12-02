Carson City road report for Dec. 3 to 9

The following information applies to the period of Dec. 3-9:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday to Sunday, all hours.

Downtown Curry Streetscape Project — For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Kings Canyon Road may have reduced lanes between Canyon Drive and Custer Circle, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

U.S. 50 westbound outer lane may have lane restrictions between College Parkway and Brown Street, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; the multi-use path will be closed.

Fifth Street will have reduced lanes between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Nichols Lane will have reduced lanes between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Carmine Street will have reduced lanes between Sneddon Way and Bunch Way 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hillview Road will have reduced lanes between Koontz Lane and Kingsley Lane, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Saliman Road will have reduced lanes between Kingsley Lane and Damon Road, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Roop Street and Goni Road, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Roop Street will have reduced lanes between College Parkway and Hot Springs Road, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Special events:

Santa Parade, 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, the following roads will be closed:

Telegraph Street will be closed between South Carson Street and Nevada Street, 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Proctor Street will be closed between South Carson Street and Curry Street, 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Curry Street will be closed between Musser Street and Telegraph Street, 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Living Nativity, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the following roads will be closed:

Division, Minnesota and Phillips streets will be closed between Telegraph Street and King Street, 6 to 9 p.m.

King, Musser and Proctor streets will be closed between Nevada Street and Phillips Street, 6 to 9 p.m.