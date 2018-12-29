Carson City road report for Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

The following information applies to the period of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6:

Road closure expected at the following location due to road/utility work:

Division Street will be closed from Sophia Drive and William Street, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Airport Road will have reduced lanes between Fifth Street and Butti Way, Monday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goni Road will have reduced lanes between College Parkway and Boeing Way, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Mountain Street will have narrowed lanes between Topaz Drive and Marlette Drive, Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Hwy 50 westbound outer lane will have lane restrictions between College Parkway and Brown Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The multi-use path will be closed.