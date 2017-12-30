Carson City Road Report for Jan. 1-7
December 30, 2017
The following information applies to the period of Jan. 1-7:
Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Fairview Drive will be reduced to one lane between I-580 and Roop Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Airport Road will have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Butti Way for all hours Monday-Thursday.
