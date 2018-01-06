Carson City Road Report for Jan. 8-14
January 6, 2018
The following information applies to the period of Jan. 8-14:
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Ash Canyon Road will be closed between Brush Drive and Winnie Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.
Lane closures or restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Fairview Drive will be reduced to one lane between Saliman Road and Roop Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Airport Road will have narrowed lanes between Fifth Street and Butti Way for all hours Monday-Thursday.
Fifth Street will have narrowed lanes between Roop Street and Saliman Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
