Carson City road report for July 2-8, 2018

The following information applies to the period of July 2-8:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Corbett Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Park Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Adams Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 395 Northbound be closed at Airport Road, Monday, 7 p.m. to midnight. Expect 5 minute delay.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

North Carson Street will have reduced lanes between John Street and Long Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 395 Northbound will have reduced lanes between Genoa Lane and Airport Road, Monday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Koontz Lane will have reduced lanes between Bigelow Drive and Baker Drive, Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.