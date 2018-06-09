Carson City Road Report for June 11-17

The following information applies to the period of June 11-17:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

California Street will be closed between Appion Way to Overland Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

John Street will be closed between North Carson and Plaza streets, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Rice Street will be closed between North Carson and Fall streets, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Edmonds Drive will have reduced lanes between Koontz and Snyder Avenue, Wednesday and Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Snyder Avenue will have reduced lanes between Edmonds and Bigelow drives, Wednesday and Friday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Ormsby Boulevard, Saturday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

North Carson Street will have reduced lanes between William and Corbett streets, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Intermittent lane closures for lane striping may occur at the following locations:

Edmonds Drive between Koontz Lane and Snyder Avenue, Sunday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Snyder Avenue between Bigelow and Edmonds drives, Sunday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

College Parkway between Carson Street and Ormsby Boulevard, Sunday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Stewart Street between Little Lane and William Street, Sunday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

William Street between Minnesota and Carson streets, Sunday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road

The Carson City Off-Road on June 15-17 will impact numerous roads. To reference an interactive street closure map, go to http://carson.org/epic.