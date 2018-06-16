Carson City Road Report for June 18-24

The following information applies to the period of June 18-24:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/. This source is updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Corbett Street will be closed between North Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Rice Street will be closed between North Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Park Street will be closed between North Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Robinson Street will be closed between Carson and Plaza streets, Tuesday, 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

California Street will be closed between Appion Way to Overland Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

North Carson Street will have reduced lanes between William and Adams streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Intermittent lane closures for lane striping may occur at the following locations:

Edmonds Drive between Fairview Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Snyder Avenue between Bigelow and Edmonds drives, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

College Parkway between Carson Street and Ormsby Boulevard, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Stewart Street between Roop and Long streets, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The intersection of Medical Parkway and Presti Lane, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

The intersection of William and Nevada streets, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.