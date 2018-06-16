Carson City Road Report for June 18-24
June 16, 2018
The following information applies to the period of June 18-24:
Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/. This source is updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.
Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Corbett Street will be closed between North Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Rice Street will be closed between North Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Park Street will be closed between North Carson and Fall streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Robinson Street will be closed between Carson and Plaza streets, Tuesday, 6:30-10:30 a.m.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
California Street will be closed between Appion Way to Overland Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
North Carson Street will have reduced lanes between William and Adams streets, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Intermittent lane closures for lane striping may occur at the following locations:
Edmonds Drive between Fairview Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Snyder Avenue between Bigelow and Edmonds drives, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
College Parkway between Carson Street and Ormsby Boulevard, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Stewart Street between Roop and Long streets, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The intersection of Medical Parkway and Presti Lane, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The intersection of William and Nevada streets, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Trending In: Local
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- Late Wednesday update: Voltaire Canyon fire at 504 acres, 30 percent containment
- Voltaire Canyon fire grows to 500 acres; winds a concern
- Panel recommends elimination of Nevada Board of Homeopathic Medicine
- Carson City audit report issues one recommendation
Trending Sitewide
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- High salaries at Nevada boards criticized in audit
- Dayton’s request for 2A denied
- Washoe Family Court Judge David Humke suspended and fined for neglect of duties
- Fallon’s new autoshop to bring speedy purchases