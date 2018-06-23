Carson City road report for June 25-July 1, 2018

The following information applies to the period of June 25-July 1:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Corbett Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rice Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Park Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Adams Street will be closed between North Carson Street and Fall Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 395 Southbound left turn lane will be closed at Airport Road, Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Airport Road left turn lane will be closed at U.S. 395, Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

North Carson Street will have reduced lanes between John Street and Long Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ormsby Boulevard will have reduced lanes between Evergreen Drive and Desert Peach Drive, Monday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The intersection of Ormsby Boulevard and Winnie Lane will have reduced lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The intersection of Winnie Lane and Alfred Way will have reduced lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 395 Northbound will have reduced lanes between Johnson Lane and Stephanie Way, Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 395 Southbound will have reduced lanes at Airport Road, Monday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 395 Southbound will have reduced lanes at Airport Road, Monday-Friday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.