Carson City Road Report for June 4-10

The following information applies to the period of June 4-10:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

William Street will be closed between Minnesota and Carson streets, Tuesday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Stewart Street will be closed between William and Roop streets, Tuesday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Edmonds Drive may have reduced lanes between Fairview Drive and Snyder Avenue, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Delays may be experienced.

Snyder Avenue may have reduced lanes between Edmonds and Bigelow drives, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Delays may be experienced.

Medical Parkway may have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Presti Lane, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

College Parkway may have reduced lanes between Carson Street and Ormsby Boulevard, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Stewart Street may have reduced lanes between Little Lane and William Street, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Delays may be experienced.

William Street may have reduced lanes between Minnesota and Carson streets, Monday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Delays may be experienced.

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Downtown Revival Classic Car Show will close Curry Street between Second and Fourth streets from 2:30-11 p.m. Friday.

Capital City Brewfest will close Carson Street from Robinson and Fifth streets, Saturday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m.