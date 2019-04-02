Carson City road report for March 11-17, 2019
April 2, 2019
The following information applies to the period of March 11-17:
Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Minnesota Street will be closed between Washington Street and Ann Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., local traffic will be permitted
Edmonds Drive will be closed between Gordon Street and Reeves Street, Wednesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:
Boulder Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Menlo Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Lompa Drive and Airport Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Periodic On-Street Parking Restrictions, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree planting in the following locations:
Curry Street between Musser Street and Robinson Street
Musser Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
Proctor Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
Telegraph Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
Spear Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
Robinson Street between Curry Street and Carson Street
