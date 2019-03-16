Carson City road report for March 18-24, 2019

The following information applies to the period of March 18-24:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Fifth Street will be closed between Carson Street and Stewart Street, Monday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ann Street will be closed between Division Street and Carson Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nevada Street will be closed at the intersection of Ann Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Curry Street will be closed at the intersection of Ann Street, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Lompa Lane will be reduced to a single lane between U.S. Hwy 50 and Menlo Drive, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Menlo Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Lompa Lane and Airport Road, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Airport Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Woodside Drive and Douglas Drive, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnie Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Ash Canyon and Alfred Way, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandstone Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Cinnabar Avenue and Diamond Avenue, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Goni Road will be reduced to a single lane between Arrowhead Drive and College Parkway, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clearview Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Voltaire Street and Curry Street, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Plaza Street may have reduced lanes between William Street and Washington Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adaline Street may have reduced lanes between Nevada Street and Division Street, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Periodic On-Street Parking Restrictions, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree planting in the following locations:

Curry Street between Musser Street and Robinson Street

Musser Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

Proctor Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

Telegraph Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

Spear Street between Curry Street and Carson Street

Robinson Street between Curry Street and Carson Street