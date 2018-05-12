Carson City Road Report for May 14-20

The following information applies to the period of May 14-20:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Nevada Street will be closed between John and Long streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nevada Street will be closed between Long and Bath streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bath Street will be closed between Curry and Division streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Division Street will be closed between Bath Street and Winnie Lane, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Musser Street will be closed between Carson and Nevada streets, Wednesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Curry Street will be closed between Musser and Telegraph streets, Wednesday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Curry Street will be closed between Telegraph and Spear streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Curry Street will be closed between Spear and Robinson streets, Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sheep Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Asphalt Drive and Deer Run Road, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clear Creek Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Center and Silver Sage drives, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hells Bells Road will be reduced to a single lane between Fifth Street and Parkhill Drive, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Additionally, the Cops and Kids Sheriff's Open House Safety Fair will close Musser Street between Pratt and Harbin streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.