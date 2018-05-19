Carson City Road Report for May 21-27

The following information applies to the period of May 21-27:

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Nevada Street will be closed between John and Long streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Nevada Street will be closed between Long and Bath streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bath Street will be closed between Curry and Division streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Division Street will be closed between Bath Street and Winnie Lane, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Harbin Avenue will be closed between Telegraph and Musser streets, Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Southbound Highway 395 will be reduced to a single lane at the Airport Road intersection, Monday-Wednesday, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Southbound Highway 395 will be reduced to a single lane at the Airport Road intersection, Wednesday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hells Bells Road will be reduced to a single lane between Fifth Street and Parkhill Drive, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Eagle Station Lane will be reduced to a single lane between Silver Sage Drive and Carson Street, weekdays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Curry Streetscape Project

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project.

Beginning Monday, Curry Street will be closed from Musser to Telegraph streets, and Musser will be closed between Carson and Nevada streets.

On Tuesday, Curry Street will be closed between Telegraph and Spear streets.

On Wednesday, Curry Street will be closed between Spear and Robinson streets.

On Thursday and Friday, Curry Street will be closed between Musser and Telegraph streets, and Musser Street will be closed between Carson and Nevada streets.

During the construction, a 10-foot lane will be made accessible through the work zone when possible to help with Curry and side street movement. Detours will be provided, along with traffic flaggers to assist motorists.

Downtown businesses are open during construction. For details regarding traffic impacts, go to http://www.carsonproud.com/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8g2ctSZkJE&feature=youtu.be.