Carson City Road Report for May 28-June 3

The following information applies to the period of May 28-June 3:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For details regarding traffic impacts, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Arrowhead Drive will have reduced lanes between Imus Road and Garnet Way, Tuesday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

An event, the Crystal Crusade Campaign, will close Telegraph Street between Carson and Curry streets from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The following closures/restrictions are planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday due to pavement preservation projects:

Nevada Street will be closed between John and Long streets

Nevada Street will be closed between Long and Bath streets

Bath Street will be closed between Curry and Division streets

Adaline Street will be closed between Mountain and Division streets

Division Street will be closed between Bath Street and Winnie Lane

Harbin Street will be closed between Telegraph and Musser streets

Musser Street will have restricted lanes at the intersection of Harbin and Musser streets

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 1, Edmonds Drive from Fairview Drive to Snyder Avenue and Snyder Avenue from Edmonds Drive to Bigelow Drive will see single lane, flagger-controlled traffic. Expect 15-minute delays; alternate routes are suggested.

Medical Parkway from Carson Street to Presti Lane will have single lane, flagger-controlled traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2. Expect 15-minute delays.

College Parkway from Carson Street to Ormsby Boulevard will have single lane, flagger-controlled traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2. Delays are expected.