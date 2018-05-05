Carson City Road Report for May 7-13

The following information applies to the period of May 7-13:

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

U.S. 395 northbound will have reduced lanes between Airport Road and Stephanie Lane, weekdays, 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Sierra Vista Lane will have reduced lanes between Pinion Hills Road and Rio Vista Lane, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thirty-minute delays may be experienced between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Sheep Drive will be reduced to a single lane near Asphalt Drive, weekdays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Clear Creek Drive will be reduced to a single lane between Lynnett Lane and Silver Sage Drive, weekdays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The intersection of Merrill and Salk roads will have reduced lanes, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Fermi Road will have reduced lanes between Goni and Salk roads, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Goni Road will have reduced lanes between Fermi and Avery roads, weekdays, 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.