Carson City road report for Nov. 12-18, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Nov. 12-18:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

HIGHWAY CLOSED FOR EMERGENCY REPAIR

I-580 Road Closure — Full road closure from I-580 Exit 50 (Old US 395) south to Exit 39 (U.S. 50 East Dayton/William Street) in effect for the following days/times: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 18, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Closure includes all on/off-ramps and frontage roads in the north Carson and Washoe Valley area. Highway traffic will be detoured through Virginia City (S.R. 341) or Lake Tahoe (S.R. 50). Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly. No through traffic will be allowed through Hobart Road or Eastlake Boulevard areas.

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Sunday, all hours.

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work;

North Carson Street northbound lanes will be closed near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Carson Street, Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fifth Street will have reduced lanes between Stewart Street and Saliman Road, Tuesday-Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Kings Canyon Road may have lane restrictions between Canyon Drive and Custer Circle, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Expect delays on Wednesday and Thursday.

South Edmonds Drive will have intermittent single-lane closures between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Research Way and Executive Point Drive, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Retail Drive and Research Way, Wednesday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nichols Lane will have reduced lanes between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Hot Springs Road will have reduced lanes west of Research Way, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Arrowhead Drive will have reduced lanes between Emerson Drive and Goni Road, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.