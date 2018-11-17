Carson City Road Report for Nov. 19-25, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Nov. 19 to 25:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Center Drive at the Clear Creek Drive intersection will be closed Monday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Sunday, all hours.Downtown Curry Streetscape Project — for specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work;

Snyder Avenue between Clear Creek Avenue and Bigelow Drive will have lane restrictions with flaggers Monday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

South Edmonds Drive will have intermittent single-lane closures between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nichols Lane will have reduced lanes between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Arrowhead Drive will have reduced lanes between Emerson Drive and Goni Road, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Special event: Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot – Mountain Street will be closed between Washington Street and Robinson Street, Thursday, 6 to 11 a.m.