Carson City road report for Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Nov. 26 to Dec. 2:

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday to Sunday, all hours.

S. Lompa Lane will be closed between Fairview Drive and Edmonds Drive, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Washington Street will be closed between Sunset Way and Mountain Street, Monday to Wednesday, all hours.

Downtown Curry Streetscape Project: For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com for information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Recommended Stories For You

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

South Edmonds Drive will have intermittent single-lane closures between Fairview Drive and De Ann Drive, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Special events:

Silver and Snowflakes Holiday Tree Lighting: Carson Street will be closed between Stewart Street and Fifth Street, Friday, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Holiday with a Hero: Proctor Street will be closed between South Carson Street and Curry Street, Saturday, 4 to 11 p.m.