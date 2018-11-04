Carson City road report for Nov. 5-11, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Nov. 5 to 11:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project:

Road closure is expected at the following location due to road/utility work:

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday to Sunday, all hours.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Interstate 580 and U.S. 395/South Carson Street intersection will have reduced lanes, Monday to Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Kings Canyon Road could have lane restrictions between Canyon Drive and Custer Circle, Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

South Edmonds Drive will have intermittent single-lane closures between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between North Roop Street and North Lompa Lane, Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lompa Lane will have reduced lanes between College Parkway and Carmine Street/Northridge Drive, Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Carmine Street/Northridge Drive will have reduced lanes between Lompa Lane and Russell Way, Tuesday to Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Russell Way will have reduced lanes between Northridge Drive and William Street, Wednesday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nichols Lane will have reduced lanes between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carmine Street will have reduced lanes between Bunch Way and Sneddon Way, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Hot Springs Road will have reduced lanes at Research Way, Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.