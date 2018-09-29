Carson City Road Report for Oct. 1-7, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 1-7:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Â· Snyder Avenue will be closed between Bigelow Drive and Center Drive, Monday-Sunday. All hours.

Â· Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Â· Rhodes Street will be closed west of Curry Street, Monday-Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Â· College Parkway will have reduced lanes between Research Way and Airport Road, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Â· Goni Road will have reduced lanes between Franklin Road and Fermi Road, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Â· Airport Road will have reduced lanes between Woodside Drive and Douglas Drive, Tuesday-Wednesday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Â· S. Edmonds will have reduced lanes between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Â· Voltaire Street will have reduced lanes between Voltaire Canyon Road and Clearview Drive, Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Â· N. Ormsby Blvd./Combs Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between College Parkway and Dartmouth Drive, Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.