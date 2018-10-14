Carson City Road Report for Oct. 15-21, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 15-21:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Intersection of Clear Creek Avenue and Center Drive will be closed, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Sunday, all hours.

North Ormsby Boulevard/Combs Canyon Road will be closed between Dartmouth Drive and Robb Drive, Monday-Friday, all hours.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work.

Nichols Lane will have reduced lanes between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kings Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Custer Circle and Canyon Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

South Edmonds Drive will have intermittent single-lane closures between Fairview Drive and De Ann Drive, Monday-Sunday, all hours.