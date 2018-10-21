Carson City road report for Oct. 22-28, 2018

The following information applies to the period of Oct. 22-28:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

A road closure is expected at the following location due to road/utility work:

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Sunday, all hours.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Kings Canyon Road will have reduced lanes between Custer Circle and Canyon Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

South Edmonds Drive will have intermittent single-lane closures between Fairview Drive and De Ann Drive, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sherman Lane will have reduced lanes between Bunch Way and Dori Way, Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between North Carson Street and North Lompa Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.