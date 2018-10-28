Carson City Road Report for October 29-November 4

The following information applies to the period of October 29-November 4:

Work will continue on the Downtown Curry Streetscape Project. For specific details regarding traffic impacts as a result of the project, please refer to http://www.carsonproud.com/ for more information. This source will be updated weekly throughout the duration of the project.

Road closures are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

Clear Creek Avenue will be closed between Center Drive and Snyder Avenue, Monday-Sunday, all hours.

State Route 28 will be closed between Lakeshore Boulevard and Sand Harbor State Park, Monday-Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Lane restrictions are expected at the following locations due to road/utility work:

South Edmonds Drive will have intermittent single-lane closures between Fairview Drive and Lompa Lane, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

College Parkway will have reduced lanes between North Roop Street and North Lompa Lane, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lompa Lane will have reduced lanes between College Parkway and Carmine Street/Northridge Drive, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Carmine Street/Northridge Drive will have reduced lanes between Lompa Lane and Russell Way, Tuesday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Russell Way will have reduced lanes between Northridge Drive and William Street, Wednesday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nichols Lane will have reduced lanes between U.S. 50 and Carmine Street, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carmine Street will have reduced lanes between Bunch Way and Sneddon Way, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Fifth Street will have reduced lanes between South Roop Street and South Saliman Road, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Hot Springs Road will have reduced lanes from Research Way west to end of road, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.